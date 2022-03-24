Teck Resources Limited [TECK] is 40.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] surged by $1.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.396 during the day while it closed the day at $40.13. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Teck Reports 2021 Sustainability Performance.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today the release of our 21st annual Sustainability Report, highlighting our sustainability and ESG performance in 2021 and progress on our sustainability strategy goals.

“Our focus at Teck is on responsibly providing the essential resources needed to improve the global standard of living while caring for people, communities and the environment,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Our annual Sustainability Report outlines our ESG performance for the year and the progress we’ve made towards achieving the goals of our sustainability strategy.”.

Teck Resources Limited stock has also gained 6.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TECK stock has inclined by 47.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 64.14% and gained 40.56% year-on date.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $21.53 billion, with 533.20 million shares outstanding and 527.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 4038099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $53.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 46.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TECK stock trade performance evaluation

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.93. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.93, while it was recorded at 39.54 for the last single week of trading, and 27.77 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 38.76%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,570 million, or 68.70% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 24,098,340, which is approximately 3.563% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 23,606,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $922.07 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $565.73 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 2.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 45,645,262 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 38,469,861 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 186,496,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,612,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,139,908 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 10,766,358 shares during the same period.