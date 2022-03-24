Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] is 3.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] gained 8.87% or 0.74 points to close at $9.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3183716 shares. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Solid Power, Inc. Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Financial results and business update call scheduled for 5:00 PM ET today.

Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $8.34, the shares rose to $9.41 and dropped to $8.3301, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLDP points out that the company has recorded -9.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -61.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, SLDP reached to a volume of 3183716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]:

Needham have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 668.39.

Trading performance analysis for SLDP stock

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 30.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.11% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 8.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.73 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.80 and a Current Ratio set at 24.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]

There are presently around $127 million, or 18.50% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.51 million in SLDP stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $8.76 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly -12.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 10,413,688 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 21,227,532 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 16,455,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,185,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,592,566 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 14,160,953 shares during the same period.