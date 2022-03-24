Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] moved up 15.95: Why It’s Important

Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ: SECO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.40%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Secoo Accesses Ant Credit Pay by Installments to Continuously Improve the Platform Payment Solution.

With the approaching of Goddess Festival, users’ shopping demand for luxury goods is becoming stronger and stronger. Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), Asian leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform, further improved the payment solution of the platform and added the function of the Ant Credit Pay by installments. From now on, when users buy goods in Secoo, they will be able to choose to pay by Ant Credit Pay by installments. In addition, when users use Alipay to purchase goods in Secoo, they can enjoy the benefits of random reduction.

As a world-renowned luxury cross-border shopping service platform, the Secoo is committed to serving the global high-end people who pursue the ultimate life experience. The Secoo has more than 50 million high-end registered users, covering more than 4000 high-end brands such as clothing, shoes and boots, bags, watches, jewelry and accessories. Accessing the Ant Credit Pay by installments is not only a further improvement of the payment solution of the Secoo platform, but also to better meet the shopping needs of users for luxury goods.

Over the last 12 months, SECO stock dropped by -82.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.44 million, with 70.65 million shares outstanding and 22.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 242.05K shares, SECO stock reached a trading volume of 5175355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Secoo Holding Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10.

SECO Stock Performance Analysis:

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.40. With this latest performance, SECO shares gained by 42.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3799, while it was recorded at 0.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1653 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Secoo Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +14.64. Secoo Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.20.

Return on Total Capital for SECO is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.67. Additionally, SECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] managed to generate an average of -$12,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Secoo Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Secoo Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ:SECO] by around 5,965,959 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,052,585 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 8,816,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,835,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SECO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,483,153 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 241,023 shares during the same period.