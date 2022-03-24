Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] fell -54.66% so far this year. What now?

Remitly Global Inc. [NASDAQ: RELY] slipped around -0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.35 at the close of the session, down -3.21%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Remitly to Present at the 2022 Wolfe FinTech Forum.

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that its management team will present at the 2022 Wolfe FinTech Forum.

Remitly Global Inc. stock is now -54.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RELY Stock saw the intraday high of $9.70 and lowest of $9.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.65, which means current price is +17.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 759.29K shares, RELY reached a trading volume of 3817884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RELY shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remitly Global Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

How has RELY stock performed recently?

Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.50, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading.

Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remitly Global Inc. [RELY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.15. Remitly Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.84.

Remitly Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Remitly Global Inc. [RELY]

There are presently around $641 million, or 49.30% of RELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELY stocks are: NASPERS LTD with ownership of 37,341,745, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 11,075,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.99 million in RELY stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $30.34 million in RELY stock with ownership of nearly 129.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remitly Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Remitly Global Inc. [NASDAQ:RELY] by around 46,253,441 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 6,202,543 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 13,949,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,405,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,888,594 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,159,696 shares during the same period.