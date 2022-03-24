Pivotal Research Group slashes price target on Roku Inc. [ROKU] – find out why.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $130.90 during the day while it closed the day at $125.34. The company report on March 23, 2022 that The Roku Channel Orders “SLIP,” a New Scripted Comedy Created, Directed and Starring Zoe Lister-Jones.

New series from Boat Rocker and TeaTime Pictures is set to begin production in April 2022 in Toronto.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced a series order for a new scripted comedy series “SLIP.” The seven-episode series is created and written by Zoe Lister-Jones, who also stars and directs every episode. The series will begin production in April 2022 in Toronto. It will be available on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada.

Roku Inc. stock has also gained 9.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROKU stock has declined by -45.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.41% and lost -45.07% year-on date.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $16.28 billion, with 134.73 million shares outstanding and 118.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 4021547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $200.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $295 to $190, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on ROKU stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 435 to 315.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 10.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 86.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.32, while it was recorded at 123.22 for the last single week of trading, and 279.52 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to -8.20%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,712 million, or 76.30% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,048,797, which is approximately 23.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,303,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $926.01 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -0.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 17,499,817 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 7,433,863 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 68,363,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,296,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,700,077 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 3,302,480 shares during the same period.