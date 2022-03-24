Piper Sandler lifts Aptiv PLC [APTV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] loss -0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $117.94 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Aptiv Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) (the “Company”), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced it priced $700 million principal amount of 2.396% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), $800 million principal amount of 3.250% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”) and $1 billion principal amount of 4.150% Senior Notes due 2052 (the “2052 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes and the 2032 Notes, the “Notes”). The Notes will be co-issued by the Company and Aptiv Corporation, an indirect subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the “Issuers”), and will be guaranteed by Aptiv Global Financing Limited, an indirect subsidiary of the Company.

The 2025 Notes will be issued at a price of 100.000% of the principal amount, the 2032 Notes will be issued at a price of 99.600% of the principal amount and the 2052 Notes will be issued at a price of 99.783% of the principal amount. The net proceeds from the Notes will be used to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable in connection with the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Wind River Systems, Inc. (the “Acquisition”). Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. If the Acquisition is not consummated on or prior to July 10, 2023, or is terminated prior to such date, the Issuers will be required to redeem the 2032 Notes and the 2052 Notes and intend to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2025 Notes for general corporate purposes. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on February 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Aptiv PLC represents 270.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.14 billion with the latest information. APTV stock price has been found in the range of $117.23 to $119.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 4250852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $168.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on APTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 50.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, APTV shares dropped by -14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.22, while it was recorded at 117.37 for the last single week of trading, and 153.23 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32.

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 49.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aptiv PLC [APTV]

There are presently around $30,076 million, or 97.50% of APTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,476,912, which is approximately 0.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,196,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in APTV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in APTV stock with ownership of nearly 4.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptiv PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Aptiv PLC [NYSE:APTV] by around 18,720,114 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 20,888,846 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 214,622,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,231,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTV stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,919,203 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,109,303 shares during the same period.