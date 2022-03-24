NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Stock trading around $36.30 per share: What’s Next?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] price plunged by -3.38 percent to reach at -$1.27. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Breaking the Bias.

A sum of 3503128 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. NRG Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $37.38 and dropped to a low of $36.29 until finishing in the latest session at $36.30.

The one-year NRG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.13. The average equity rating for NRG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $45 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

NRG Stock Performance Analysis:

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.85, while it was recorded at 37.53 for the last single week of trading, and 40.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NRG Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,903 million, or 99.20% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,499,629, which is approximately 4.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,368,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $840.37 million in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $647.12 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 4.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

274 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 22,290,437 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 23,283,890 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 191,384,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,958,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,021,618 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,318,808 shares during the same period.