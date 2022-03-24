Northland Capital lifts GAN Limited [GAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GAN Limited [NASDAQ: GAN] traded at a low on 03/23/22, posting a -11.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.81. The company report on March 22, 2022 that GAN Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Full year revenue of $125 million compared to $35 million in 2020 driven by Coolbet and growth in B2B.

Provides full year 2022 revenue expectations of $155 million to $165 million and AEBITDA expectations of $15 million to $20 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3421781 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GAN Limited stands at 9.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.10%.

The market cap for GAN stock reached $197.11 million, with 42.06 million shares outstanding and 37.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 573.38K shares, GAN reached a trading volume of 3421781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GAN Limited [GAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAN shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for GAN Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for GAN Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAN Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has GAN stock performed recently?

GAN Limited [GAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, GAN shares dropped by -20.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for GAN Limited [GAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

GAN Limited [GAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GAN Limited [GAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.95. GAN Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.50.

Return on Total Capital for GAN is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GAN Limited [GAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.37. Additionally, GAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GAN Limited [GAN] managed to generate an average of -$70,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.GAN Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for GAN Limited [GAN]

There are presently around $117 million, or 52.50% of GAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,807,568, which is approximately 2.895% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,054,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.21 million in GAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $10.31 million in GAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GAN Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in GAN Limited [NASDAQ:GAN] by around 4,488,965 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,673,499 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 13,223,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,386,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,086,096 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,737,024 shares during the same period.