Miromatrix Medical Inc. [MIRO] is -29.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Miromatrix Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: MIRO] traded at a high on 03/23/22, posting a 35.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.33. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Miromatrix to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients’ lives, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 3:30 pm Central Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-451-6152 for domestic callers or 201-389-0879 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13726822. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Miromatrix’s website at: https://miromatrix.gcs-web.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4283287 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Miromatrix Medical Inc. stands at 41.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.45%.

The market cap for MIRO stock reached $66.03 million, with 20.14 million shares outstanding and 13.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.16K shares, MIRO reached a trading volume of 4283287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Miromatrix Medical Inc. [MIRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIRO shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Miromatrix Medical Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1639.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has MIRO stock performed recently?

Miromatrix Medical Inc. [MIRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.35. With this latest performance, MIRO shares dropped by -13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.43% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Miromatrix Medical Inc. [MIRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. [MIRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Miromatrix Medical Inc. [MIRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -22047.17 and a Gross Margin at -1340.72. Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22156.82.

Return on Total Capital for MIRO is now -219.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -775.98. Additionally, MIRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,818.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1,027.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Miromatrix Medical Inc. [MIRO] managed to generate an average of -$286,377 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Miromatrix Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.60.

Insider trade positions for Miromatrix Medical Inc. [MIRO]

There are presently around $8 million, or 15.20% of MIRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIRO stocks are: G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 684,978, which is approximately 0.737% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 488,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in MIRO stocks shares; and GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, currently with $1.0 million in MIRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Miromatrix Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:MIRO] by around 272,227 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 345,367 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,464,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,082,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIRO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 242,610 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 244,045 shares during the same period.