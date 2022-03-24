Market cap of Uxin Limited [UXIN] reaches 470.82M – now what?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 95.19%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Uxin to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 29, 2022.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on March 29, 2022.

Uxin’s management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID, dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, UXIN stock rose by 36.45%. The average equity rating for UXIN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $470.82 million, with 412.46 million shares outstanding and 281.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 996.44K shares, UXIN stock reached a trading volume of 6547957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62.

UXIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Uxin Limited [UXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.19. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 41.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0869, while it was recorded at 1.1394 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4101 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uxin Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.53 and a Gross Margin at -2.48. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.06.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -54.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$152,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Uxin Limited [UXIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127 million, or 45.70% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 41,282,598, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.82% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 11,444,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.71 million in UXIN stocks shares; and TPG GP A, LLC, currently with $9.8 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 25,920,766 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 14,278,360 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 46,927,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,126,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,217,270 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 943,737 shares during the same period.