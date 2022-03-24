Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 3.24M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] closed the trading session at $0.52 on 03/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.49, while the highest price level was $0.52. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Tantech Holdings Ltd Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering has exercised its option to purchase an additional 2,880,000 common shares at a price of $0.50 per common share. Total gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, including the funds received from the prior closing and exercise of this option, are approximately 11.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.69 percent and weekly performance of 4.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -92.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -78.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -87.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 830.18K shares, TANH reached to a volume of 3801749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

TANH stock trade performance evaluation

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -78.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.60 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4557, while it was recorded at 0.5223 for the last single week of trading, and 6.6658 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.80% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 618,780, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.66% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 120,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in TANH stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $4000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly -25.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 742,404 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 62,189 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 47,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 757,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,404 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 35,558 shares during the same period.