Market cap of Q&K International Group Limited [QK] reaches 19.71M – now what?

Q&K International Group Limited [NASDAQ: QK] closed the trading session at $1.84 on 03/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.82, while the highest price level was $2.85. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Q&K Announces ADS Ratio Change.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will change the ratio of the American depositary shares (“ADSs”) representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing one hundred and fifty (150) Class A ordinary shares.

For the ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-five reverse ADS split. There will be no change to the Company’s Class A ordinary shares. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on Nasdaq is expected to take place at the open of trading on March 7, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time). ADS holders of record on the effective date will not be required to take any action in connection with the ADS ratio change. The exchange of every five (5) then-held (old) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank, in each case as of the effective date for the ADS ratio change. The ADSs will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “QK.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.68 percent and weekly performance of 1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.75K shares, QK reached to a volume of 3860908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Q&K International Group Limited [QK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Q&K International Group Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for QK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

QK stock trade performance evaluation

Q&K International Group Limited [QK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, QK shares dropped by -18.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Q&K International Group Limited [QK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 1.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Q&K International Group Limited [QK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Q&K International Group Limited [QK] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.40 and a Gross Margin at +8.00. Q&K International Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.93.

Q&K International Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Q&K International Group Limited [QK]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Q&K International Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Q&K International Group Limited [NASDAQ:QK] by around 360,685 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 436,287 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 803,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,600,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,883 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,045 shares during the same period.