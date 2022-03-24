Market cap of Four Seasons Education [Cayman] Inc. [FEDU] reaches 33.92M – now what?

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: FEDU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 94.36%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Four Seasons Education Provides Updates on Business Operations.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (“Four Seasons Education” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based education company, today provided updates on the Company’s business operations following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the “Opinion”) and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.

As part of its efforts to fully comply with the Opinion and applicable rules, regulations and measures, the Company plans to cease offering tutoring services related to academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine (“K-9 Academic AST Services”) in mainland China by the end of 2021. The Company expects that the cessation will have a substantial adverse impact on the Company’s revenues for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 and subsequent periods. In the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, the Company generated a substantial majority of its revenues from K-9 Academic AST Services.

Over the last 12 months, FEDU stock dropped by -40.37%. The average equity rating for FEDU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.92 million, with 46.26 million shares outstanding and 16.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.64K shares, FEDU stock reached a trading volume of 7177385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Four Seasons Education [Cayman] Inc. [FEDU]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

FEDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.36. With this latest performance, FEDU shares gained by 24.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6142, while it was recorded at 0.5758 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8445 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Four Seasons Education [Cayman] Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01 and a Gross Margin at +39.76. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.06.

Return on Total Capital for FEDU is now -4.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.62. Additionally, FEDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU] managed to generate an average of -$5,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 347.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Four Seasons Education [Cayman] Inc. [FEDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.70% of FEDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEDU stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 1,808,930, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 242,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in FEDU stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $46000.0 in FEDU stock with ownership of nearly 144.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:FEDU] by around 64,409 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 39,493 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,053,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,157,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEDU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,205 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 39,493 shares during the same period.