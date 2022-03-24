Market Analysts see Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] loss -6.40% or -0.08 points to close at $1.17 with a heavy trading volume of 5096690 shares. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Epizyme Announces Executive Appointment and Provides Tazemetostat Clinical Update.

Appointment of Jerald Korn as Chief Operating Officer.

First Patient Dosed in the Randomized Portion of SYMPHONY-1 (EZH-302), Epizyme’s Phase 1b/3 Confirmatory Study of Tazemetostat in Combination with R2.

It opened the trading session at $1.25, the shares rose to $1.25 and dropped to $1.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPZM points out that the company has recorded -78.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, EPZM reached to a volume of 5096690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07.

Trading performance analysis for EPZM stock

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.69. With this latest performance, EPZM shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5900, while it was recorded at 1.2820 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3774 for the last 200 days.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -630.54 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -670.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]

There are presently around $112 million, or 56.70% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 15,366,477, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.46 million in EPZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.52 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly 0.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 16,759,333 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 21,784,303 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 50,978,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,521,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,247,447 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,893,472 shares during the same period.