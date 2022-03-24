Market Analysts see Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gaining to $286. Time to buy?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] loss -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $284.19 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Jardiance® phase III EMPA-KIDNEY trial will stop early due to clear positive efficacy in people with chronic kidney disease.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the EMPA-KIDNEY trial be stopped early, following a formal interim assessment.

EMPA-KIDNEY is the largest and broadest dedicated SGLT2 inhibitor trial in chronic kidney disease to date.

Eli Lilly and Company represents 956.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $268.64 billion with the latest information. LLY stock price has been found in the range of $283.35 to $288.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3148798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $300, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 6.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 93.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 18.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.55 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.90, while it was recorded at 286.40 for the last single week of trading, and 249.25 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.18. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 10.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $226,627 million, or 84.30% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 107,463,810, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,261,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.74 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.14 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 6.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,186 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 25,751,434 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 28,621,382 shares, while 395 investors held positions by with 740,755,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 795,128,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 325 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554,792 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,591,889 shares during the same period.