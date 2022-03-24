Koss Corporation [KOSS] Is Currently 3.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Koss Corporation [NASDAQ: KOSS] gained 3.95% on the last trading session, reaching $10.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Koss Corporation Releases Second Fiscal Quarter Results.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Sales for the second fiscal quarter were $4,415,886, which is a 10.4% decrease from sales of $4,929,789 for the same three-month period one year ago. The three-month net income was $578,969, compared to net income of $508,890 for the second fiscal quarter in the prior year. Diluted and basic income per common share for the quarter was $0.06 compared to diluted and basic income per common share of $0.07 for the three-month period one year ago.

Koss Corporation represents 9.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $83.90 million with the latest information. KOSS stock price has been found in the range of $9.52 to $10.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 143.33K shares, KOSS reached a trading volume of 4032079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koss Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for KOSS stock

Koss Corporation [KOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.08. With this latest performance, KOSS shares gained by 26.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.71 for Koss Corporation [KOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 8.27 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

Koss Corporation [KOSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koss Corporation [KOSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.00 and a Gross Margin at +34.44. Koss Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Total Capital for KOSS is now -1.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.78. Additionally, KOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] managed to generate an average of $14,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Koss Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Koss Corporation [KOSS]

There are presently around $11 million, or 12.80% of KOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOSS stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 546,528, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 183,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in KOSS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.49 million in KOSS stock with ownership of nearly 5.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Koss Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Koss Corporation [NASDAQ:KOSS] by around 678,755 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 44,470 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 448,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,171,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOSS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,136 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 29,442 shares during the same period.