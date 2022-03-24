Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Stock trading around $60.65 per share: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.90%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Kohl’s Provides Update on Ongoing Review of Expressions of Interest.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) today provided the following update regarding the Board of Directors’ ongoing review of expressions of interest in acquiring the Company.

The Board acknowledged receipt of multiple preliminary indications of interest. The proposals received are non-binding and without committed financing.

Over the last 12 months, KSS stock rose by 11.96%. The one-year Kohl’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.72. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.45 billion, with 131.00 million shares outstanding and 130.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, KSS stock reached a trading volume of 4499916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $64.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $85 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $38, while UBS kept a Sell rating on KSS stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 62 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.86, while it was recorded at 61.91 for the last single week of trading, and 53.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

KSS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to 8.42%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,013 million, or 95.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,073,874, which is approximately -2.54% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,533,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $837.57 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $446.37 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 19,999,217 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 18,557,115 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 90,916,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,472,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,755,749 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,033,447 shares during the same period.