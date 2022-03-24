KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] moved down -1.95: Why It’s Important

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] plunged by -$1.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.13 during the day while it closed the day at $58.98. The company report on March 23, 2022 that KKR Grows Self-Storage Real Estate Portfolio with Acquisitions in Denver and Nashville.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has added to its national portfolio of self-storage real estate with the purchase of three Class A properties in Denver and Nashville. The properties were acquired by KKR’s Americas opportunistic equity real estate fund, KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III, in two separate transactions with two separate sellers.

The two Denver properties were completed in 2017 and 2018 and the Nashville property was completed in 2018. The purchases add over 2,000 units to KKR’s self-storage portfolio and further expand the firm’s footprint in two of the U.S.’s fastest growing metropolitan areas.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock has also gained 6.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KKR stock has declined by -18.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.26% and lost -20.83% year-on date.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $49.57 billion, with 586.81 million shares outstanding and 558.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 3282329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $87.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.01.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.41, while it was recorded at 58.93 for the last single week of trading, and 66.07 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 7.72%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,847 million, or 76.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,868,538, which is approximately 9.342% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,016,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.72 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 4.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 51,157,015 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 38,184,951 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 373,623,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,965,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,091,339 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 11,343,422 shares during the same period.