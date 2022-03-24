JP Morgan lifts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.38%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Canadian Pacific and TCRC-T&E reach agreement to enter into binding arbitration and return to work Tuesday.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced that it has reached agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) – Train and Engine Negotiating Committee to enter into binding arbitration.

“CP is pleased to have reached agreement with the TCRC Negotiating Committee to enter into binding arbitration and end this work stoppage,” said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. “This agreement enables us to return to work effective noon Tuesday local time to resume our essential services for our customers and the North American supply chain.”.

Over the last 12 months, CP stock rose by 15.62%. The one-year Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.53. The average equity rating for CP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $95.62 billion, with 718.70 million shares outstanding and 626.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, CP stock reached a trading volume of 5317571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $83.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $87, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on CP stock. On November 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CP shares from 81 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 57.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CP Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.71 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.37, while it was recorded at 80.32 for the last single week of trading, and 73.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Fundamentals:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 9.20%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55,416 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 50,754,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in CP stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.75 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 21.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 84,437,222 shares. Additionally, 559 investors decreased positions by around 152,087,570 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 440,437,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 676,962,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,238,393 shares, while 214 institutional investors sold positions of 42,178,514 shares during the same period.