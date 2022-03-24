Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 million, down -10.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.00 during the day while it closed the day at $5.83. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Hyzon Motors Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter 2021 results, delivers fuel cell vehicles, playing a pivotal role in the transition to hydrogen.

Recent Business Highlights.

Increased backlog1,2 to $287M up 246% from our last update in July 2021.

Hyzon Motors Inc. stock has also gained 3.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYZN stock has declined by -7.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.41% and lost -10.17% year-on date.

The market cap for HYZN stock reached $1.44 billion, with 234.46 million shares outstanding and 89.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, HYZN reached a trading volume of 3227555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on HYZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1438.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

HYZN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, HYZN shares gained by 14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.23 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HYZN is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.04.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.30.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $191 million, or 15.30% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 8,033,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 3,628,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.12 million in HYZN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $19.16 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 12,750,602 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 9,817,110 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 10,249,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,816,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,380,132 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,900,651 shares during the same period.