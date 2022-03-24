Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Stock trading around $14.89 per share: What’s Next?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] closed the trading session at $14.89 on 03/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.87, while the highest price level was $15.48. The company report on March 18, 2022 that HanesBrands Named One of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Recognition marks the company’s second year alongside 135 global companies highlighted for their commitment to positive leadership and ethical business practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.94 percent and weekly performance of -2.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 4067207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $19.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HBI stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HBI stock trade performance evaluation

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading, and 17.36 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.01. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 14.28%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,703 million, or 90.70% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,584,207, which is approximately 37.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,184,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.44 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $337.42 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly -1.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

304 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 38,075,102 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 39,234,492 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 228,104,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,414,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,370,948 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,824,861 shares during the same period.