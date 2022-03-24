H.C. Wainwright lifts Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DFFN] traded at a high on 03/23/22, posting a 29.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.34. The company report on March 23, 2022 that DFFN: Additional Tissue Oxygenation Trial Results Expected Mid-2022….

By David Bautz, PhD.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14774980 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 18.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.54%.

The market cap for DFFN stock reached $33.27 million, with 101.92 million shares outstanding and 101.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 798.24K shares, DFFN reached a trading volume of 14774980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFFN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFFN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFFN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.90.

How has DFFN stock performed recently?

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.37. With this latest performance, DFFN shares gained by 43.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2594, while it was recorded at 0.2768 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4456 for the last 200 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DFFN is now -70.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.60. Additionally, DFFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] managed to generate an average of -$1,182,109 per employee.Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

Insider trade positions for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.50% of DFFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,594,389, which is approximately -0.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,642,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in DFFN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.32 million in DFFN stock with ownership of nearly 8.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DFFN] by around 598,319 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 321,608 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,757,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,677,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFFN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,686 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 299,384 shares during the same period.