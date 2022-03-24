Goldman slashes price target on BRF S.A. [BRFS] – find out why.

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.5652 during the day while it closed the day at $3.50. The company report on June 30, 2021 that BRF announces expiration and final results of its cash tender offer for its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030.

BRF S.A. (“BRF”) today announces the expiration and final results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash for up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below) of Total Consideration (as defined below) of the outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (“Notes”) issued by BRF (the “Offer”).

The Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated June 2, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). This press release is qualified in its entirety by the previously announced modification to the Offer and the Offer to Purchase. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

BRF S.A. stock has also gained 15.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRFS stock has declined by -5.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.09% and lost -14.43% year-on date.

The market cap for BRFS stock reached $3.69 billion, with 807.68 million shares outstanding and 531.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, BRFS reached a trading volume of 5622041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BRFS stock trade performance evaluation

BRF S.A. [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.51. With this latest performance, BRFS shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BRF S.A. [BRFS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to -11.20%.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $204 million, or 5.60% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 25,218,710, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,292,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.52 million in BRFS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.02 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 28,449,305 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 32,659,582 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 2,714,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,393,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,385,434 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,956,015 shares during the same period.