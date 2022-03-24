For NiSource Inc. [NI], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.53%. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Proposes Further Safety Investments Through Aging Infrastructure Replacements, Upgrades.

Request supports economic development; recommends new residential energy-efficiency programs.

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Inc., a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), has made a request today with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PA PUC) to approve revised rates for further upgrading and replacing portions of the company’s underground natural gas distribution pipelines to benefit its customers. If approved, these proposed rate adjustments would not go into effect until mid-to-late December 2022.

Over the last 12 months, NI stock rose by 26.68%. The one-year NiSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.1. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.28 billion, with 395.70 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, NI stock reached a trading volume of 4010593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $30.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.92, while it was recorded at 30.21 for the last single week of trading, and 26.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,476 million, or 94.80% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,114,664, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,459,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $671.55 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 44,577,606 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 44,429,618 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 290,727,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,734,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,734,791 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,510,040 shares during the same period.