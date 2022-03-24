First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Is Currently 1.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] gained 1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $13.93 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that it has received regulatory consent to extend its share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase”) pursuant to a normal course issuer bid in the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or alternative Canadian market places over the next 12 months. Pursuant to the Share Repurchase, the Company has the ability to repurchase up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company which represents approximately 3.8% of the 260,181,674 issued and outstanding shares of the Company as of March 9, 2022.

In order to implement the Share Repurchase, First Majestic has received TSX approval of its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid. The notice provides that First Majestic may, during the 12 month period commencing on March 22, 2022 and ending on or before March 21, 2023, purchase up to 10,000,000 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian marketplaces.

First Majestic Silver Corp. represents 256.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.57 billion with the latest information. AG stock price has been found in the range of $13.655 to $14.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 5234260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57.

Trading performance analysis for AG stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 22.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.06 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 13.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.55 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $1,026 million, or 32.92% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,870,519, which is approximately -8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 8,760,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.8 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $97.4 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 4.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 7,064,766 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,618,332 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 60,693,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,376,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,171,838 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,014,125 shares during the same period.