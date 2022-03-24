Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] fell -58.35% so far this year. What now?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENVB] gained 24.37% or 0.08 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 5424536 shares. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Enveric Biosciences Announces Publication of Four Patent Applications for Psychedelic-Inspired Drug Candidates.

Patent Applications Aim to Expand Opportunities for Novel Therapeutics to Address a Broad Range of Psychiatric and Neurological Disorders.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a neuroscience-focused biotechnology company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines, today announced that the Company’s first four Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications for the tryptamine family of novel molecules have been published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Additional PCT patent applications are expected to publish over the coming months.

It opened the trading session at $0.31, the shares rose to $0.40 and dropped to $0.3068, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENVB points out that the company has recorded -83.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ENVB reached to a volume of 5424536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVB shares is $1.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enveric Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for ENVB stock

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.55. With this latest performance, ENVB shares gained by 46.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4560, while it was recorded at 0.3136 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5146 for the last 200 days.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.10% of ENVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 760,589, which is approximately 53.452% of the company’s market cap and around 15.11% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 742,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in ENVB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.17 million in ENVB stock with ownership of nearly 12.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENVB] by around 2,623,653 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 80,724 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,079,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,784,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,587 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,844 shares during the same period.