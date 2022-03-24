Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] is 17.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.95 at the close of the session, up 1.85%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Closes US$46 Million Bought Deal Financing Including US$6 Million Over-Allotment Option Exercise in Full.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce the completion of its prospectus offering announced on March 15, 2022 for the issuance of a total of 9,293,150 common shares (“Common Shares”) at a price of US$4.95 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$46,001,092, including the exercise of the over-allotment option in full (the “Offering”). The Offering was co-led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp., together with a syndicate of underwriters consisting of CIBC World Markets Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering to pay the US$35 million cash consideration payable to SSR Mining Inc. on completion of the Company’s acquisition of the Pitarrilla project in Durango State, Mexico and for the Company’s general corporate purposes and working capital.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is now 17.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXK Stock saw the intraday high of $4.99 and lowest of $4.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.76, which means current price is +47.76% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 4479441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has EXK stock performed recently?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 19.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $207 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 16,863,983, which is approximately -5.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 4,800,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.33 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $22.15 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -8.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,165,318 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,143,582 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 34,280,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,589,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,892,948 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 866,552 shares during the same period.