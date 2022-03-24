DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell -23.21% so far this year. What now?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] jumped around 3.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $114.34 at the close of the session, up 2.78%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that DoorDash Named Official On-Demand Delivery Platform Partner of the New York Knicks, Westchester Knicks, and Knicks Gaming.

DoorDash will be Integrated Across Knicks Digital Assets and During Knicks Games at The Garden, Including Brand Exposure and Unique Activations.

Knicks & DoorDash will Partner on a Community Platform Dedicated to Providing Resources That Help Fight Childhood Hunger.

DoorDash Inc. stock is now -23.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DASH Stock saw the intraday high of $116.81 and lowest of $107.164 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 257.25, which means current price is +53.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 3633415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $169.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $260 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $260 to $145, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on DASH stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DASH shares from 175 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 9.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 63.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has DASH stock performed recently?

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.34. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 22.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.00, while it was recorded at 107.21 for the last single week of trading, and 165.18 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]

There are presently around $28,869 million, or 90.20% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,547,760, which is approximately -9.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 33,573,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.34 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 8.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 30,642,692 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 30,266,814 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 198,583,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,492,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,960,565 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,464 shares during the same period.