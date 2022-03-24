Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] – find out why.

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] loss -2.48% or -4.76 points to close at $186.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3265039 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Expedia Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts Enter Preferred Partnership for Optimized Distribution.

Optimized Distribution program builds on its established success to remarket gross rates, enabling unprecedented visibility and control for IHG in powering its wholesale distribution.

Today, Expedia Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that Expedia Group is now a preferred redistributor of IHG Hotels & Resort properties’ wholesale rates through Expedia Group’s Optimized Distribution Preferred program.

It opened the trading session at $189.83, the shares rose to $191.64 and dropped to $186.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPE points out that the company has recorded 17.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 3265039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $216.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $190 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $171 to $183, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EXPE stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXPE shares from 240 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 9.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for EXPE stock

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.94, while it was recorded at 190.80 for the last single week of trading, and 169.46 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $28,019 million, or 96.90% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,405,768, which is approximately 0.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 12,683,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.96 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 4.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 22,215,002 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 16,751,003 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 107,193,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,159,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,729,390 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,217,656 shares during the same period.