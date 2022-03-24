Craig Hallum lifts Agrify Corporation [AGFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] closed the trading session at $4.00 on 03/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.71, while the highest price level was $5.35. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Agrify Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

2021 Revenue Increased 395% Year-Over-Year to $59.9 Million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.52 percent and weekly performance of -15.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 749.99K shares, AGFY reached to a volume of 3483678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $32.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

AGFY stock trade performance evaluation

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.07. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -32.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.76 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agrify Corporation [AGFY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37 million, or 31.00% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 2,427,181, which is approximately 4951.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 808,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 million in AGFY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.92 million in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly 11.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 4,452,212 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,490,826 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,383,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,327,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,307,497 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,025,359 shares during the same period.