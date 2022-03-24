Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $52

Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE: YOU] gained 16.83% on the last trading session, reaching $25.41 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2022 that CLEAR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) has posted a shareholder letter containing its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on its Investor Relations website at: https://ir.clearme.com/.

CLEAR will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 AM (ET) today. Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.

Clear Secure Inc. represents 146.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.73 billion with the latest information. YOU stock price has been found in the range of $22.79 to $27.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 982.46K shares, YOU reached a trading volume of 4350991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YOU shares is $40.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Clear Secure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Secure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on YOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Secure Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for YOU in the course of the last twelve months was 151.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for YOU stock

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.17. With this latest performance, YOU shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.53% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.39, while it was recorded at 22.03 for the last single week of trading.

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.98. Clear Secure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.03.

Return on Total Capital for YOU is now -16.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.38.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Clear Secure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]

There are presently around $1,339 million, or 83.00% of YOU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YOU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,291,103, which is approximately 1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 9,285,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.95 million in YOU stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $186.33 million in YOU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Secure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE:YOU] by around 12,641,283 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,108,650 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 46,827,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,577,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YOU stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,530,629 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 415,675 shares during the same period.