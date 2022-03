Citigroup slashes price target on Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] – find out why.

Nine Energy Service Inc. [NYSE: NINE] price surged by 16.90 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Nine Mile Metals Announces Technical Committee.

A sum of 4246570 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.82M shares. Nine Energy Service Inc. shares reached a high of $3.45 and dropped to a low of $2.86 until finishing in the latest session at $3.39.

The one-year NINE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.5. The average equity rating for NINE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NINE shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NINE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nine Energy Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Nine Energy Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $1.25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NINE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nine Energy Service Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NINE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.06. With this latest performance, NINE shares gained by 222.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NINE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.78, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.54 and a Gross Margin at -1.03. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.48.

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

There are presently around $52 million, or 55.80% of NINE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NINE stocks are: SCF PARTNERS, INC. with ownership of 9,086,884, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; CLARITY FINANCIAL LLC, holding 4,218,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.23 million in NINE stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $3.14 million in NINE stock with ownership of nearly 13.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nine Energy Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Nine Energy Service Inc. [NYSE:NINE] by around 568,401 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,607,815 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 15,858,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,034,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NINE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 272,267 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 77,919 shares during the same period.