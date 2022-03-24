China Renaissance lifts iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ: ICLK] gained 9.09% or 0.14 points to close at $1.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4750218 shares. The company report on March 14, 2022 that iClick Announces to Fully Acquire Changyi.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining equity interest of Changyi (Shanghai) Information Technology Co., Ltd (“Changyi”), a leading independent software vendor (“ISV”) in China which provides intelligent retail and CRM solutions (the “Acquisition”). In consideration of the Acquisition, the Company will pay (i) RMB6,000,000 and the Company will issue (ii) 3,091,327 American depository shares (the “Consideration ADS”) of the Company. Changyi is currently a controlled investee of the Company. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Changyi will be wholly owned by the Company.

The acquisition will allow iClick to accelerate the expansion of its Enterprise Solutions business, spearheaded by its newly established “SaaS + X” business model which aims to help companies strengthen their productivity and enhance their private domain through effective key opinion leader (“KOL”) recommendations, efficient targeted marketing and e-commerce partnerships while integrating data assets and solidifying their brand profiles.

It opened the trading session at $1.578, the shares rose to $1.749 and dropped to $1.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICLK points out that the company has recorded -69.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 376.06K shares, ICLK reached to a volume of 4750218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLK shares is $12.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, ICLK shares dropped by -37.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.43 for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8690, while it was recorded at 1.5680 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6192 for the last 200 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Total Capital for ICLK is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.82. Additionally, ICLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] managed to generate an average of -$11,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]

There are presently around $53 million, or 41.20% of ICLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICLK stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,886,240, which is approximately 28.164% of the company’s market cap and around 2.92% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,917,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.11 million in ICLK stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $7.25 million in ICLK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ:ICLK] by around 5,404,684 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,014,981 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 27,957,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,377,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,849,997 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 626,929 shares during the same period.