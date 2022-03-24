Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] fell -54.62% so far this year. What now?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ: CISO] gained 9.26% or 0.75 points to close at $8.85 with a heavy trading volume of 7475112 shares. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Cerberus Sentinel Appoints New Chief Information Security Officer to Executive Team.

U.S. cybersecurity services firm adds experienced CISO from Booz Allen.

via InvestorWire – Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announces that Ashley Devoto has been appointed chief information security officer (CISO) for the company. She will be responsible for guiding Cerberus Sentinel’s global cybersecurity strategy as well as leading all cybersecurity operations and supporting the delivery of cybersecurity solutions to customers.

It opened the trading session at $7.90, the shares rose to $10.78 and dropped to $7.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CISO points out that the company has recorded 121.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -293.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 884.86K shares, CISO reached to a volume of 7475112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 126.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 98.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for CISO stock

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.85. With this latest performance, CISO shares gained by 209.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.25% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.48 for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.