CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] Is Currently -2.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] loss -2.48% or -0.04 points to close at $1.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3336799 shares. The company report on March 15, 2022 that CarLotz Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Grew 124% versus Last Year to $83.1 million Fourth Quarter Retail Unit Sales Grew 49% versus Last Year to 2,695Fourth Quarter F&I Revenue Grew 139% versus Last Year.

CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $1.60, the shares rose to $1.67 and dropped to $1.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LOTZ points out that the company has recorded -60.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, LOTZ reached to a volume of 3336799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOTZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for CarLotz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CarLotz Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

Trading performance analysis for LOTZ stock

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.72. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares dropped by -15.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.90 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8862, while it was recorded at 1.6180 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4293 for the last 200 days.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]

There are presently around $57 million, or 50.00% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP with ownership of 7,204,828, which is approximately 4.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,961,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and MUST ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $5.87 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarLotz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 6,657,354 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 862,053 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,684,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,203,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,254,914 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 218,262 shares during the same period.