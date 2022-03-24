Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Is Currently -1.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] traded at a low on 03/23/22, posting a -1.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $77.07. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Baxter to Host First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://conferencingportals.com/event/EmxweYhQ to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4620607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baxter International Inc. stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $38.87 billion, with 500.69 million shares outstanding and 499.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 4620607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $96.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $95 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $91, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BAX shares from 90 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.96, while it was recorded at 78.54 for the last single week of trading, and 81.19 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.38%.

Insider trade positions for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $33,547 million, or 87.20% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 49,650,853, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,110,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.04 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 0.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 24,462,541 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 23,785,200 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 381,787,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,035,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,811,221 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,487,489 shares during the same period.