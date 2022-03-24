AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Stock trading around $64.32 per share: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] price surged by 1.04 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on March 21, 2022 that EVUSHELD™ long-acting antibody combination retains neutralizing activity against Omicron variants including BA.2 in new independent studies.

First in vivo data from Washington University show EVUSHELD reduces viral burden of all tested Omicron subvariants in the lungs.

New preclinical authentic ‘live’ virus data from Washington University School of Medicine demonstrated that EVUSHELDTM (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) retains potent neutralizing activity against the emerging and highly transmissible Omicron SARS-CoV-2 BA.2 subvariant.1 The data also showed that EVUSHELD retains activity against Omicron BA.1 and BA.1.1.1.

A sum of 7524075 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.16M shares. AstraZeneca PLC shares reached a high of $64.51 and dropped to a low of $63.335 until finishing in the latest session at $64.32.

The one-year AZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.97. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $66.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 194.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.54, while it was recorded at 63.67 for the last single week of trading, and 58.76 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.70%.

There are presently around $32,540 million, or 17.30% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 89,840,751, which is approximately 9.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 47,105,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.97 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -3.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 39,775,962 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 51,319,228 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 420,061,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,156,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,154,971 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 8,499,182 shares during the same period.