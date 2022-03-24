Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] Revenue clocked in at $18.80 million, up 9.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE: LFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.59%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholder.

Archaea Energy Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: LFG) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,993,603 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock by an existing stockholder of the Company, Aria Renewable Energy Systems LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $17.75 per share (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,949,040 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The Offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholder, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock.

Barclays and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

Over the last 12 months, LFG stock rose by 103.35%. The one-year Archaea Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.13. The average equity rating for LFG stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.18 billion, with 52.85 million shares outstanding and 49.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 666.92K shares, LFG stock reached a trading volume of 12462039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFG shares is $30.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Archaea Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Archaea Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archaea Energy Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 116.06.

LFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, LFG shares gained by 20.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.73, while it was recorded at 20.17 for the last single week of trading, and 17.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archaea Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Archaea Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61.

Archaea Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,317 million, or 72.05% of LFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFG stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,942,640, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 5,803,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.46 million in LFG stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $87.08 million in LFG stock with ownership of nearly 4.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archaea Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE:LFG] by around 34,783,858 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,939,137 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 28,658,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,381,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,665,099 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,055 shares during the same period.