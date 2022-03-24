American Express Company [AXP] Is Currently -2.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] loss -2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $186.02 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, April 22, 2022, to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results.

The webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at https://ir.americanexpress.com/. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call, and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

American Express Company represents 768.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $138.48 billion with the latest information. AXP stock price has been found in the range of $185.18 to $189.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 3662721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $199.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $215, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AXP stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 190 to 197.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 6.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.89.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.51, while it was recorded at 188.83 for the last single week of trading, and 171.54 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

American Express Company [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 34.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $124,989 million, or 86.90% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,602,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.92 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.78 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 927 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 20,522,730 shares. Additionally, 804 investors decreased positions by around 34,131,295 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 598,609,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,263,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,374,224 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,952,617 shares during the same period.