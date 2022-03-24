Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. [DRTS] is 19.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. [NASDAQ: DRTS] gained 14.15% or 1.46 points to close at $11.78 with a heavy trading volume of 5305738 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.60, the shares rose to $14.65 and dropped to $10.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRTS points out that the company has recorded 19.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 339.30K shares, DRTS reached to a volume of 5305738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. [DRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRTS shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is set at 1.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for DRTS stock

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. [DRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.00. With this latest performance, DRTS shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18. The present Moving Average recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. [DRTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. [DRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 380.32. Additionally, DRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.45.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. [DRTS]

Positions in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. [NASDAQ:DRTS] by around 6,035,366 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,171,473 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 17,664,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,871,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRTS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,024,850 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 876,322 shares during the same period.