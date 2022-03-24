Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain 17.88% so far this year. What now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] surged by $1.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $62.71 during the day while it closed the day at $62.64. The company report on February 24, 2022 that AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS – SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES; RECORD ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION, OPERATING CASH FLOW AND MINERAL RESERVES; NEW OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED POST COMPLETION OF KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD MERGER; MINESITE AND PIPELINE PROJECTS CONTINUE TO ADVANCE.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock has also gained 4.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEM stock has inclined by 20.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.27% and gained 17.88% year-on date.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $28.71 billion, with 243.93 million shares outstanding and 243.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 3297764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $98.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEM shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 88.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.75 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.58, while it was recorded at 61.58 for the last single week of trading, and 55.81 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.04 and a Gross Margin at +30.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,943 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,083,523, which is approximately -7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 15,494,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $949.79 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $880.75 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 30,031,964 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 27,507,280 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 202,544,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,084,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,554,707 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,539,553 shares during the same period.