ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Stock trading around $1.46 per share: What’s Next?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.01%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that ADMA Biologics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 24, 2022.

Conference Call Scheduled for March 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 24, 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close. ADMA’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast on that date at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and other Company updates.

Over the last 12 months, ADMA stock dropped by -26.26%. The one-year ADMA Biologics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.07. The average equity rating for ADMA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $277.58 million, with 195.81 million shares outstanding and 160.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ADMA stock reached a trading volume of 3841813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On April 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADMA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5632, while it was recorded at 1.5980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4390 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.75 and a Gross Margin at -46.87. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.67. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$186,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $156 million, or 52.50% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 11,933,387, which is approximately -10.021% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,612,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.98 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.86 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 59,138,096 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,618,226 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 34,555,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,312,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,502,496 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 324,551 shares during the same period.