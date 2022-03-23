Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zhangmen Education Inc. [NYSE: ZME] gained 36.79% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on December 31, 2021 that UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Zhangmen Education Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Zhangmen Education Inc. (“Zhangmen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZME) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on June 8, 2021 (the “IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 18, 2022.

Zhangmen Education Inc. represents 2.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.91 million with the latest information. ZME stock price has been found in the range of $1.09 to $2.0299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 178.52K shares, ZME reached a trading volume of 27297666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zhangmen Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zhangmen Education Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.00. With this latest performance, ZME shares dropped by -19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5777, while it was recorded at 1.1420 for the last single week of trading.

Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.15. Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.19.

Additionally, ZME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 539.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME] managed to generate an average of -$6,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Zhangmen Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zhangmen Education Inc. [ZME]

Positions in Zhangmen Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Zhangmen Education Inc. [NYSE:ZME] by around 332,756 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 14,568,425 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 12,495,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,405,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZME stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 332,756 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 57,831 shares during the same period.