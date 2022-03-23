Wall Street Analyst Initiated BHP Group Limited [BHP]. What else is Wall St. saying

BHP Group Limited [NYSE: BHP] closed the trading session at $71.03 on 03/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.63, while the highest price level was $73.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.70 percent and weekly performance of 9.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, BHP reached to a volume of 6012973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BHP Group Limited [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $75.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

BHP stock trade performance evaluation

BHP Group Limited [BHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.65. With this latest performance, BHP shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for BHP Group Limited [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.67, while it was recorded at 69.24 for the last single week of trading, and 64.53 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group Limited [BHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group Limited [BHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.97 and a Gross Margin at +57.12. BHP Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for BHP is now 40.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group Limited [BHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.93. Additionally, BHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.BHP Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BHP Group Limited [BHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited go to -6.40%.

BHP Group Limited [BHP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,440 million, or 3.90% of BHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 20,341,027, which is approximately 55.375% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,200,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in BHP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $1.08 billion in BHP stock with ownership of nearly -0.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BHP Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in BHP Group Limited [NYSE:BHP] by around 33,760,467 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 25,849,021 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 114,033,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,643,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHP stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,306,799 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,447,901 shares during the same period.