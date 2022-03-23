Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Okta Inc. [OKTA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] traded at a low on 03/22/22, posting a -1.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $166.43. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Ingram Micro Expands Relationship with Okta Identity Solutions.

Industry Leaders Empower Channel Partners throughout the Americas to Become Trusted Identity Security Advisors; Announces Plan to take Okta Relationship Worldwide.

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced an expanded go-to-market relationship with Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity management.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8596503 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Okta Inc. stands at 8.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for OKTA stock reached $24.08 billion, with 154.80 million shares outstanding and 148.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, OKTA reached a trading volume of 8596503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Okta Inc. [OKTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $243.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $260 to $225, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on OKTA stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OKTA shares from 275 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 11.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 262.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has OKTA stock performed recently?

Okta Inc. [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.75. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.73, while it was recorded at 165.45 for the last single week of trading, and 225.93 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Okta Inc. [OKTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Okta Inc. [OKTA]

There are presently around $20,774 million, or 81.90% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,242,424, which is approximately 5.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,325,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.84 billion in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly 9.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

423 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 15,826,789 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 9,975,958 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 96,824,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,626,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,067,317 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,708 shares during the same period.