Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NatWest Group plc [NWG]. What else is Wall St. saying

NatWest Group plc [NYSE: NWG] gained 4.04% on the last trading session, reaching $5.92 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2021 that CIBC, Itaú, NAB and NatWest Group launch carbon offset platform to drive transparency in Voluntary Carbon Market.

Pilot brings efficiency, liquidity and global standards to the carbon offset ecosystem.

As part of an international joint effort, CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE:CM), Itaú Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB), National Australia Bank (ASX: NAB) and NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) today announced Project Carbon, a Voluntary Carbon Marketplace pilot.

NatWest Group plc represents 5.81 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.72 billion with the latest information. NWG stock price has been found in the range of $5.875 to $5.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, NWG reached a trading volume of 6169570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NatWest Group plc [NWG]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for NatWest Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for NatWest Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NatWest Group plc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 83.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for NWG stock

NatWest Group plc [NWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, NWG shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for NatWest Group plc [NWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at NatWest Group plc [NWG]

There are presently around $196 million, or 0.60% of NWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWG stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 6,616,564, which is approximately 5.14% of the company’s market cap and around 68.60% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,532,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.79 million in NWG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $22.57 million in NWG stock with ownership of nearly 2.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NatWest Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in NatWest Group plc [NYSE:NWG] by around 7,276,479 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,568,995 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 24,557,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,402,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,647,081 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,130 shares during the same period.