Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] moved up 13.21: Why It’s Important

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: VISL] gained 13.21% on the last trading session, reaching $1.20 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Vislink Will Showcase Next-Generation AI-Driven News and Sports Production Systems at NAB 2022.

The First Automated Solutions that Combine Premium-Quality Cameras and Production Efficiencies to Enable Capture, Live Streaming and Monetization of Content.

Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be showcasing its latest feature-packed solutions for automated, AI-driven remote production for live news and sports at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, April 23-27. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite in booth #C7508.

Vislink Technologies Inc. represents 47.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.57 million with the latest information. VISL stock price has been found in the range of $1.07 to $1.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 705.12K shares, VISL reached a trading volume of 7106433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vislink Technologies Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VISL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for VISL stock

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.85. With this latest performance, VISL shares gained by 25.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VISL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9760, while it was recorded at 1.0880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7109 for the last 200 days.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.50 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.81.

Return on Total Capital for VISL is now -132.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.14. Additionally, VISL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] managed to generate an average of -$161,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Vislink Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VISL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vislink Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

There are presently around $5 million, or 14.50% of VISL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VISL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,880,627, which is approximately -2.049% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 728,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in VISL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.48 million in VISL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vislink Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL] by around 1,149,920 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 168,646 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,781,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,099,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VISL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 836,588 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 39,980 shares during the same period.