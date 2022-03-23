UBS Group AG [UBS] gain 7.44% so far this year. What now?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] closed the trading session at $19.20 on 03/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.09, while the highest price level was $19.295. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Eleven UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Market named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list.

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that eleven Private Wealth Advisors in firm’s Northeast Private Wealth Management market have been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2022.

“We are very proud to see our advisors recognized for their long-standing commitment to providing clients with the highest quality of service,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “I want to congratulate each of them for this prestigious industry achievement.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.44 percent and weekly performance of 12.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 4647780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 173.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.35.

UBS stock trade performance evaluation

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.88, while it was recorded at 18.59 for the last single week of trading, and 17.35 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.40. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.14. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $95,506 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 12.11%.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,714 million, or 52.99% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 164,210,045, which is approximately -4.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 153,942,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.57 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 4.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 112,936,077 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 62,874,619 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 1,248,920,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,424,731,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,083,710 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,970,534 shares during the same period.