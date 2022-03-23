The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] – find out why.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] price surged by 2.51 percent to reach at $2.93. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Zoom Appoints Bill McDermott to Board of Directors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced that it has appointed Bill McDermott as an independent director on Zoom’s Board of Directors effective March 1. McDermott will replace Bart Swanson, an early investor in Zoom who is stepping down from the Zoom Board following more than eight years of service.

Bill McDermott is one of the most highly accomplished leaders in the technology industry. He currently serves as president, chief executive officer and director of market leading SaaS company ServiceNow. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has served as CEO of SAP and board of director roles for major global brands including, Under Armour, Ansys, Dell SecureWorks and Fisker, Inc.

A sum of 4982168 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.74M shares. Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $122.24 and dropped to a low of $115.40 until finishing in the latest session at $119.80.

The one-year ZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.08. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $203.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $140 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $145, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ZM stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 275 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 7.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.05. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.27, while it was recorded at 114.22 for the last single week of trading, and 252.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +69.95. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

ZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,051 million, or 62.40% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,422,562, which is approximately -10.01% of the company’s market cap and around 11.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,114,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.47 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -4.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 23,843,206 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 17,076,345 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 113,534,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,454,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,019,890 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 6,599,927 shares during the same period.