Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] – find out why.

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] jumped around 0.76 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $27.18 at the close of the session, up 2.88%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Nordstrom Appoints Amie Thuener to Board of Directors.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Amie Thuener to its Board of Directors, effective March 15, 2022.

Thuener has more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience. For the past nine years, she has worked at Alphabet, where she has served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since 2018 and is responsible for global external financial reporting, including certifying the company’s financial statements. Additionally, she has oversight of the finance teams for Alphabet’s Other Bets, including Verily, Waymo and others. In this capacity, she has an advisory and governance role, including annual budgets, incentive compensation plans, strategic deals and enterprise valuations. From 2013 to 2018, she served as Chief Accountant at Google, leading its SEC reporting, accounting policy and M&A finance teams.

Nordstrom Inc. stock is now 20.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWN Stock saw the intraday high of $27.61 and lowest of $26.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.80, which means current price is +45.74% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 4723350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $25.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $26 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 25.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.33 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 26.42 for the last single week of trading, and 27.95 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 40.19%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $2,422 million, or 58.80% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,921,317, which is approximately 24.913% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,512,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.17 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $267.27 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,570,485 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 19,128,737 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 54,991,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,690,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,252,391 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 6,922,168 shares during the same period.